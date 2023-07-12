Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Manulife Financial Corporation’s current trading price is -9.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.40%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $14.92 and $20.40. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.24 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 3.09 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is $18.56. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $18.59 after an opening price of $18.39. The stock briefly fell to $18.39 before ending the session at $18.36.

Manulife Financial Corporation’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $20.40 on 02/16/23 and a low of $14.92 for the same time frame on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 33.88B and boasts a workforce of 40000 employees.

Manulife Financial Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Manulife Financial Corporation as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.01, with a change in price of -0.98. Similarly, Manulife Financial Corporation recorded 3,327,522 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.02%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MFC stands at 0.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

MFC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Manulife Financial Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 22.13%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 27.85%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 22.71% and 22.71% respectively.

MFC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price gain of 4.04% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 1.20%. The price of MFC leaped by -3.58% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.95%.