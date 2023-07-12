Magnite Inc. Inc. (MGNI) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 42.49%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 47.51%. The price of MGNI fallen by 13.97% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.99%.

The stock price for Magnite Inc. (MGNI) currently stands at $15.09. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $15.11 after starting at $13.98. The stock’s lowest price was $13.72 before closing at $13.81.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The market performance of Magnite Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $14.20 on 07/11/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $5.59 on 11/09/22.

52-week price history of MGNI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Magnite Inc.’s current trading price is 6.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 170.19%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$5.59 and $14.20. The Magnite Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 2.57 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.42 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 64.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.01B and boasts a workforce of 947 employees.

Magnite Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Magnite Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.01, with a change in price of +3.27. Similarly, Magnite Inc. recorded 1,542,245 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +27.66%.

MGNI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MGNI stands at 0.96. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.96.

MGNI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Magnite Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 99.71%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 99.13%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 74.99% and 55.88%, respectively.