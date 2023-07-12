LTCH Stock: A Voyage Through Latch Inc.’s Finances

The current stock price for Latch Inc. (LTCH) is $1.44. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $1.48 after opening at $1.32. It dipped to a low of $1.31 before ultimately closing at $1.32.

The stock market performance of Latch Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $1.55 on 07/03/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.49, recorded on 03/10/23.

52-week price history of LTCH Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Latch Inc.’s current trading price is -7.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 196.85%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.49 and $1.55. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.18 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.95 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Latch Inc. (LTCH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 127.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 251.06M and boasts a workforce of 440 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9016, with a change in price of +0.5522. Similarly, Latch Inc. recorded 733,632 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +62.20%.

LTCH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Latch Inc. over the past 50 days is 87.01%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 79.63%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 60.49% and 58.74%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

LTCH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 102.85% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 66.57%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LTCH has fallen by 19.01%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.86%.