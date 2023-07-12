Kohl’s Corporation’s Banking’s 100-Day Moving Average at 23.14: Will the Stock Break Through?

The present stock price for Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is $25.23. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $25.59 after an opening price of $24.38. The stock briefly fell to $24.105 before ending the session at $24.06.

The market performance of Kohl’s Corporation’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $36.60 on 08/16/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $17.89 on 06/01/23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of KSS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Kohl’s Corporation’s current trading price is -31.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.05%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $17.89 to $36.60. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Kohl’s Corporation’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.79 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.5.12 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.75B and boasts a workforce of 36000 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.14, with a change in price of -8.33. Similarly, Kohl’s Corporation recorded 5,021,203 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -24.82%.

Examining KSS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KSS stands at 1.43. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.17.

KSS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Kohl’s Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 95.33%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 91.55%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 86.35% and 84.91% respectively.

KSS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -0.08% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -7.38%. The price of KSS fallen by 14.37% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.98%.