KKR Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

The current stock price for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) is $58.30. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $56.55 after opening at $55.64. It dipped to a low of $55.29 before ultimately closing at $56.31.

KKR & Co. Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $60.53 on 02/08/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $41.77 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of KKR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. KKR & Co. Inc.’s current trading price is -3.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.57%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $41.77 and $60.53. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.0 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.93 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 47.75B and boasts a workforce of 4150 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For KKR & Co. Inc.

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating KKR & Co. Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 52.85, with a change in price of -0.57. Similarly, KKR & Co. Inc. recorded 2,946,950 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.97%.

KKR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KKR stands at 2.41. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.41.

KKR Stock Stochastic Average

KKR & Co. Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 94.94%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 90.54%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 61.49% and 44.07%, respectively.

KKR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 25.59% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 17.45%. Over the past 30 days, the price of KKR has fallen by 5.65%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.48%.