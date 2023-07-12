HSAI’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $7.35 to $30.35 – What’s Next for Investors?

Hesai Group (HSAI) current stock price is $12.62. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $12.80 after opening at $11.13. The stock’s lowest point was $11.10 before it closed at $10.79.

52-week price history of HSAI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Hesai Group’s current trading price is -58.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 71.70%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $7.35 and $30.35. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.71 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.29 million over the last three months.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Hesai Group (HSAI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.61B and boasts a workforce of 1020 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Hesai Group

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Hesai Group as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.44, with a change in price of -8.79. Similarly, Hesai Group recorded 304,405 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -41.06%.

HSAI Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HSAI stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

HSAI Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Hesai Group over the last 50 days is presently at 95.30%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 93.12%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 60.62% and 52.53%, respectively.

HSAI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -40.05%. The price of HSAI increased 39.14% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.29%.