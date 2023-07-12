HCDI Stock Update: Harbor Custom Development Inc.â€™s Banking’s Market Struggles and Potential Opportunities

The stock price for Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) currently stands at $3.04. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $2.88 after starting at $2.78. The stock’s lowest price was $2.60 before closing at $2.72.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $30.60 on 07/20/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $2.60 on 07/12/23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of HCDI Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s current trading price is -90.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.73%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $2.60 and $30.60. In the Real Estate sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.04 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.57 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -33.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.48M and boasts a workforce of 41 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.07, with a change in price of -4.47. Similarly, Harbor Custom Development Inc. recorded 421,858 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -60.41%.

Examining HCDI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HCDI stands at 25.63. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.85.

HCDI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 3.80%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 34.46%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 16.39% and 10.85%, respectively.

HCDI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -59.06%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -66.92%. The price of HCDI leaped by -16.48% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.39%.