GT’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 40.79% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 30.26%. The price of GT fallen by 7.28% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 4.15%.

The present stock price for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) is $14.29. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $14.33 after an opening price of $14.05. The stock briefly fell to $13.905 before ending the session at $13.96.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $15.69 on 08/16/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $9.66 on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of GT Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s current trading price is -8.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.93%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$9.66 and $15.69. The The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 3.84 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 5.09 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 31.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.94B and boasts a workforce of 74000 employees.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.07, with a change in price of +2.63. Similarly, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company recorded 4,841,739 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +22.56%.

GT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GT stands at 1.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.56.

GT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 83.07%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 93.90%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 74.59% and 57.32%, respectively.