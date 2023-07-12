Graphic Packaging Holding Company: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -11.90% from 52-Week Low

Currently, the stock price of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) is $24.28. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $24.295 after opening at $23.95. The stock touched a low of $23.88 before closing at $23.91.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $27.56 on 06/13/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $19.46 on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of GPK Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s current trading price is -11.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.77%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $19.46 and $27.56. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.33 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 4.22 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.36B and boasts a workforce of 24000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Graphic Packaging Holding Company

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Graphic Packaging Holding Company as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 24.71, with a change in price of +0.70. Similarly, Graphic Packaging Holding Company recorded 3,721,099 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.97%.

GPK Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GPK stands at 2.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.37.

GPK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Graphic Packaging Holding Company over the past 50 days is 33.06%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 33.06%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 28.10% and 24.44%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

GPK Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 9.12%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 6.40%. The price of GPK leaped by -8.20% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.45%.