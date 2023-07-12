Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s current trading price is -38.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 427.96%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.64 and $5.49. The company, active in the Consumer Defensive sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.19 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.45 million observed over the last three months.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) current stock price is $3.38. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $3.27 after opening at $3.16. The stock’s lowest point was $3.155 before it closed at $3.25.

In terms of market performance, Gaotu Techedu Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $5.49 on 03/07/23, while the lowest value was $0.64 on 11/01/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 803.17M and boasts a workforce of 4002 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.45, with a change in price of -0.66. Similarly, Gaotu Techedu Inc. recorded 3,194,624 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.46%.

How GOTU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GOTU stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GOTU Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Gaotu Techedu Inc. over the last 50 days is at 66.27%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 52.54%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 42.94% and 30.60%, respectively.

GOTU Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 43.22%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 2.74%. The price of GOTU increased 7.99% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 17.36%.