FULC’s Stock Market Adventure: -51.79% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -51.79%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -62.34%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FULC has fallen by 10.38%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.00%.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) currently has a stock price of $3.51. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $3.775 after opening at $3.67. The lowest recorded price for the day was $3.45 before it closed at $3.68.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $15.00 on 01/13/23, and the lowest price during that time was $2.25, recorded on 04/12/23.

52-week price history of FULC Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -76.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.25 and $15.00. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.56 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 0.79 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 44.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 205.19M and boasts a workforce of 89 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.93, with a change in price of -9.30. Similarly, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. recorded 1,080,902 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -72.60%.

FULC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FULC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

FULC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is at 72.00%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 68.42%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 83.60% and 87.96%, respectively.