FLEX Stock Update: Flex Ltd.’s Banking’s Market Struggles and Potential Opportunities

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) currently has a stock price of $27.86. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $28.00 after opening at $27.98. The lowest recorded price for the day was $27.63 before it closed at $27.91.

Flex Ltd.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $27.94 on 07/11/23, and the lowest price during that time was $13.74, recorded on 07/14/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of FLEX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Flex Ltd.’s current trading price is -0.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 102.69%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $13.74 and $27.94. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.99 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.33 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 29.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.20B and boasts a workforce of 172108 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Flex Ltd.

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Flex Ltd. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.47, with a change in price of +3.18. Similarly, Flex Ltd. recorded 4,132,709 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.88%.

FLEX Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FLEX stands at 0.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.69.

FLEX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Flex Ltd. over the last 50 days is presently at 98.28%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 93.20%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 90.87% and 81.32%, respectively.

FLEX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 29.82%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 25.10%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FLEX has fallen by 5.57%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.80%.