Energous Corporation (WATT) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Energous Corporation’s current trading price is -82.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.44%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.18 and $1.57. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 4.02 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.49 million observed over the last three months.

Energous Corporation (WATT) has a current stock price of $0.27. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.28 after opening at $0.254. The stock’s low for the day was $0.245, and it eventually closed at $0.25.

The stock market performance of Energous Corporation has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $1.57 on 08/17/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.18, recorded on 06/28/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Energous Corporation (WATT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -47.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.55M and boasts a workforce of 43 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Energous Corporation

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Energous Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4219, with a change in price of -0.5030. Similarly, Energous Corporation recorded 493,746 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -65.16%.

How WATT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WATT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

WATT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Energous Corporation over the past 50 days is 40.00%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 43.80%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 35.65% and 33.16%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

WATT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -67.82% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -68.09%. The price of WATT leaped by -13.28% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 4.75%.