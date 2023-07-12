Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s current trading price is -6.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.83%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $5.39 and $8.68. The company, active in the Real Estate sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.03 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.41 million observed over the last three months.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) has a current stock price of $8.13. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $8.18 after opening at $7.97. The stock’s low for the day was $7.95, and it eventually closed at $7.99.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $8.68 on 07/29/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $5.39 on 03/24/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 28.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.25B and boasts a workforce of 667 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Empire State Realty Trust Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.64, with a change in price of +0.23. Similarly, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. recorded 1,519,972 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.91%.

How ESRT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ESRT stands at 2.37. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.37.

ESRT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. over the past 50 days is 98.18%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 96.88%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 95.37% and 91.55%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ESRT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 20.62% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 19.56%. The price of ESRT fallen by 18.51% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 5.17%.