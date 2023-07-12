DSS Inc. (DSS) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. DSS Inc.’s current trading price is -33.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 98.48%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.16 and $0.47 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.77 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.63 million over the last three months.

At present, DSS Inc. (DSS) has a stock price of $0.31. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.32 after an opening price of $0.31. The day’s lowest price was $0.29, and it closed at $0.36.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DSS Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $0.47 on 06/29/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.16 on 12/30/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

DSS Inc. (DSS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 42.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 44.06M and boasts a workforce of 119 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2323, with a change in price of +0.0711. Similarly, DSS Inc. recorded 455,687 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +29.63%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DSS stands at 0.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

DSS Stock Stochastic Average

DSS Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 45.52%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 43.56%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 57.92% and 63.59%, respectively.

DSS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 93.64%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 80.95%. Over the last 30 days, the price of DSS has fallen by 56.33%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.97%.