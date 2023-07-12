Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Dropbox Inc.’s current trading price is 0.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.97%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $18.71 and $27.44. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 3.35 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.59 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Dropbox Inc. (DBX) is $27.50. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $27.765 after opening at $27.49. The stock touched a low of $27.24 before closing at $27.36.

The market performance of Dropbox Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $27.44 on 07/11/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $18.71, recorded on 03/13/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 30.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.53B and boasts a workforce of 3118 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Dropbox Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Dropbox Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 22.39, with a change in price of +3.50. Similarly, Dropbox Inc. recorded 4,246,587 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.58%.

DBX Stock Stochastic Average

Dropbox Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 96.78%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 93.11%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 94.72% and 94.73%, respectively.

DBX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 22.88%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 24.04%. The price of DBX fallen by 16.38% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.27%.