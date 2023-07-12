DPZ’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 11.69%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 15.88%. The price of DPZ fallen by 29.81% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.51%.

The stock price for Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) currently stands at $386.91. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $350.82 after starting at $346.70. The stock’s lowest price was $346.70 before closing at $349.79.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $426.44 on 07/21/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $285.84 on 05/31/23.

52-week price history of DPZ Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s current trading price is -9.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.36%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$285.84 and $426.44. The Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 1.46 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.64 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.08B and boasts a workforce of 11000 employees.

Domino’s Pizza Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Domino’s Pizza Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 318.17, with a change in price of +25.83. Similarly, Domino’s Pizza Inc. recorded 777,883 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.17%.

DPZ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 80.65%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 78.46%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 89.14% and 90.93%, respectively.