Conagra Brands Inc. Inc. (CAG) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -14.42%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -19.14%. The price of CAG decreased -3.89% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.85%.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) stock is currently valued at $33.12. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $33.17 after opening at $32.95. The stock briefly dropped to $32.795 before ultimately closing at $32.91.

Conagra Brands Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $41.30 on 01/09/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $32.30 on 10/06/22.

52-week price history of CAG Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Conagra Brands Inc.’s current trading price is -19.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2.54%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$32.30 and $41.30. The Conagra Brands Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Defensive, saw a trading volume of around 5.44 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 4.05 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.89B and boasts a workforce of 18000 employees.

Conagra Brands Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Conagra Brands Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 35.97, with a change in price of -2.94. Similarly, Conagra Brands Inc. recorded 4,282,013 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.15%.

CAG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CAG stands at 1.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.91.

CAG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Conagra Brands Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 7.27%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 18.18%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 16.67% and 22.97%, respectively.