CenterPoint Energy Inc.: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 18.84B Market Cap

Currently, the stock price of CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) is $29.88. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $29.90 after opening at $29.59. The stock touched a low of $29.47 before closing at $29.46.

CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $33.50 on 09/23/22, with the lowest value being $25.03 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of CNP Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -10.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.38%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $25.03 and $33.50. Shares of the company, which operates in the Utilities sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.01 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.65 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.84B and boasts a workforce of 8986 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For CenterPoint Energy Inc.

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating CenterPoint Energy Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.22, with a change in price of +0.60. Similarly, CenterPoint Energy Inc. recorded 3,839,993 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.05%.

CNP Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNP stands at 1.73. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.65.

CNP Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for CenterPoint Energy Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 63.49%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 96.08%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 78.21% and 73.43%, respectively.

CNP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -0.37%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -0.37%. The price of CNP fallen by 2.54% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.46%.