BKD’s Stock Dilemma: Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s Market Performance and Outlook

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) currently has a stock price of $3.92. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $4.35 after opening at $4.25. The lowest recorded price for the day was $4.235 before it closed at $4.31.

In terms of market performance, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $5.49 on 08/11/22, while the lowest value was $2.27 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of BKD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s current trading price is -28.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 72.91%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $2.27 and $5.49. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.1 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.63 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 782.44M and boasts a workforce of 36000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.61, with a change in price of +0.97. Similarly, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. recorded 1,971,485 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +32.80%.

BKD Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BKD stands at 7.61. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 7.40.

BKD Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 55.44%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 11.72%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 57.37% and 69.01%, respectively.

BKD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 43.77%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 35.34%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BKD has leaped by -4.27%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.55%.