Behind Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) has a current stock price of $150.75. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $151.05 after opening at $144.49. The stock’s low for the day was $143.38, and it eventually closed at $143.94.

The market performance of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $149.04 on 07/11/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $90.00, recorded on 11/08/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of TTWO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s current trading price is 1.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.50%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $90.00 and $149.04. Shares of the company, which operates in the Communication Services sector, recorded a trading volume of around 4.26 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.72 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.47B and boasts a workforce of 11580 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 126.36, with a change in price of +38.66. Similarly, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. recorded 1,664,560 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +34.49%.

TTWO Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TTWO stands at 0.34. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.19.

TTWO Stock Stochastic Average

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 99.05%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 98.24%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 78.15% and 71.54%, respectively.

TTWO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 44.77% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 43.91%. The price of TTWO fallen by 13.24% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.04%.