Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Baxter International Inc.’s current trading price is -31.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.26%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $37.35 and $67.07. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.43 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 5.2 million observed over the last three months.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) current stock price is $46.03. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $46.65 after opening at $45.63. The stock’s lowest point was $45.525 before it closed at $45.65.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Baxter International Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $67.07 on 07/27/22, and the lowest price during that time was $37.35, recorded on 03/17/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 23.44B and boasts a workforce of 60000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Baxter International Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Baxter International Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 42.37, with a change in price of +6.12. Similarly, Baxter International Inc. recorded 5,558,345 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.33%.

How BAX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BAX stands at 2.79. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.60.

BAX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Baxter International Inc. over the last 50 days is at 73.53%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 86.72%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 91.34% and 92.72%, respectively.

BAX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -9.69%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -4.99%. The price of BAX increased 11.34% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.02%.