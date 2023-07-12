Avalo Therapeutics Inc. Inc. (AVTX) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -93.04% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -92.93%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AVTX has leaped by -91.55%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.11%.

The stock of Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) is currently priced at $0.35. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.3636 after opening at $0.355. The day’s lowest price was $0.3305 before the stock closed at $0.36.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $7.13 on 08/12/22 and the lowest value was $0.33 on 07/03/23.

52-week price history of AVTX Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Avalo Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -95.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.24%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.33 and $7.13. The Avalo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.18 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.15 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -85.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.62M and boasts a workforce of 20 employees.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Avalo Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.5308, with a change in price of -2.6394. Similarly, Avalo Therapeutics Inc. recorded 732,536 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -88.27%.

AVTX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Avalo Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 0.47%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 0.47%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 0.62% and 0.63%, respectively.