ANET: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 34.61%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 42.20%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ANET has fallen by 0.51%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.30%.

At present, Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) has a stock price of $163.35. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $161.76 after an opening price of $160.49. The day’s lowest price was $158.40, and it closed at $160.17.

Arista Networks Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $178.36 on 05/30/23 and the lowest value was $94.90 on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of ANET Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Arista Networks Inc.’s current trading price is -8.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 72.13%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$94.90 and $178.36. The Arista Networks Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 0.98 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 3.3 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 49.66B and boasts a workforce of 3612 employees.

Arista Networks Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Arista Networks Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 153.91, with a change in price of +21.68. Similarly, Arista Networks Inc. recorded 3,014,398 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.32%.

ANET’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ANET stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ANET Stock Stochastic Average

Arista Networks Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 67.55%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 61.24%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 52.06% and 46.71%, respectively.