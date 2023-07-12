Affimed N.V. Inc. (AFMD) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -48.90%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -47.19%. The price of AFMD leaped by -8.90% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.89%.

The stock price for Affimed N.V. (AFMD) currently stands at $0.63. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.634 after starting at $0.5865. The stock’s lowest price was $0.57 before closing at $0.58.

In terms of market performance, Affimed N.V. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $3.40 on 08/08/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.52 on 07/07/23.

52-week price history of AFMD Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Affimed N.V.’s current trading price is -81.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.87%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.52 and $3.40. The Affimed N.V.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.7 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.1 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 89.35M and boasts a workforce of 219 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8001, with a change in price of -0.4363. Similarly, Affimed N.V. recorded 1,035,004 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -40.78%.

AFMD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AFMD stands at 0.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.08.

AFMD Stock Stochastic Average

Affimed N.V.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 19.27%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 41.99%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 26.07% and 18.07%, respectively.