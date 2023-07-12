AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. Inc. (ADTH) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price loss of -21.69% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -16.13%. The price of ADTH leaped by -21.69% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -5.11%.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) has a current stock price of $1.30. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $1.425 after opening at $1.42. The stock’s low for the day was $1.28, and it eventually closed at $1.42.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $3.67 on 08/08/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.20 on 05/15/23.

52-week price history of ADTH Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. AdTheorent Holding Company Inc.’s current trading price is -64.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.33%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.20 and $3.67. The Communication Services sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.82 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.26 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 113.31M and boasts a workforce of 297 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5434, with a change in price of -0.4100. Similarly, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. recorded 224,974 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.98%.

ADTH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ADTH stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ADTH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. over the last 50 days is at 13.70%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 3.08%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 12.32% and 15.22%, respectively.