A Tale of Resilience: ONEOK Inc. Amid Stock Market Turbulence

At present, ONEOK Inc. (OKE) has a stock price of $63.34. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $63.73 after an opening price of $62.84. The day’s lowest price was $62.75, and it closed at $62.40.

ONEOK Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $71.57 on 01/17/23 and a low of $50.50 for the same time frame on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of OKE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. ONEOK Inc.’s current trading price is -11.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.43%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $50.50 to $71.57. In the Energy sector, the ONEOK Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.02 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.3.12 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 27.78B and boasts a workforce of 2966 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for ONEOK Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating ONEOK Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 62.70, with a change in price of -6.43. Similarly, ONEOK Inc. recorded 2,986,754 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.22%.

Examining OKE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OKE stands at 1.85. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.78.

OKE Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for ONEOK Inc. over the last 50 days is 74.23%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 93.87%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 92.56% and 85.25%, respectively.

OKE Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -3.59%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -4.85%. Over the last 30 days, the price of OKE has fallen by 4.33%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.51%.