A Closer Look at The Macerich Company (MAC) Stock Gains

The Macerich Company (MAC) current stock price is $12.11. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $12.18 after opening at $11.55. The stock’s lowest point was $11.49 before it closed at $11.51.

The stock market performance of The Macerich Company has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $14.51 on 02/02/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $7.38, recorded on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of MAC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. The Macerich Company’s current trading price is -16.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 64.19%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $7.38 and $14.51. Shares of the company, which operates in the Real Estate sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.57 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.68 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

The Macerich Company (MAC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.59B and boasts a workforce of 650 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For The Macerich Company

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating The Macerich Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.53, with a change in price of -1.07. Similarly, The Macerich Company recorded 2,437,511 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.12%.

MAC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MAC stands at 1.59. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.59.

MAC Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for The Macerich Company over the last 50 days is presently at 97.76%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 96.41%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 91.37% and 85.97%, respectively.

MAC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 7.55%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 3.50%. The price of MAC increased 9.10% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.04%.