XP Inc. (XP) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. XP Inc.’s current trading price is -10.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 120.87%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $10.30 and $25.30. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 4.82 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 6.59 million observed over the last three months.

XP Inc. (XP) currently has a stock price of $22.75. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $23.35 after opening at $23.18. The lowest recorded price for the day was $22.66 before it closed at $23.65.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, XP Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $25.30 on 08/08/22, while the lowest value was $10.30 on 03/15/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

XP Inc. (XP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 110.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.26B and boasts a workforce of 6928 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for XP Inc.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating XP Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.74, with a change in price of +6.68. Similarly, XP Inc. recorded 6,728,504 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +41.57%.

How XP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XP stands at 2.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.22.

XP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of XP Inc. over the past 50 days is 82.73%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 54.48%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 65.47% and 71.70%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

XP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 48.31%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 62.85%. Over the last 30 days, the price of XP has fallen by 13.92%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.03%.