WBX Stock: A Voyage Through Wallbox N.V.’s Finances

The current stock price for Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is $4.92. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $5.00 after opening at $4.51. It dipped to a low of $4.09 before ultimately closing at $4.06.

The stock market performance of Wallbox N.V. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $10.42 on 08/15/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $2.44, recorded on 05/02/23.

52-week price history of WBX Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Wallbox N.V.’s current trading price is -52.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 101.64%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $2.44 and $10.42. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.2 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.72 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 34.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 807.42M and boasts a workforce of 1267 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Wallbox N.V.

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Wallbox N.V. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.92, with a change in price of -0.37. Similarly, Wallbox N.V. recorded 680,136 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.99%.

WBX Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WBX stands at 0.95. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.41.

WBX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Wallbox N.V. over the past 50 days is 96.88%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 96.38%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 91.76% and 89.23%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

WBX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 37.43% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 18.55%. Over the past 30 days, the price of WBX has fallen by 44.71%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 38.98%.