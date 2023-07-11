Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

At present, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) has a stock price of $0.41. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.4449 after an opening price of $0.44. The day’s lowest price was $0.3713, and it closed at $0.43.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $1.95 on 07/28/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.36 on 06/08/23.

52-week price history of VEDU Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s current trading price is -78.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.17%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.36 to $1.95. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.65 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.69 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -59.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.61M and boasts a workforce of 48 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7084, with a change in price of -0.3591. Similarly, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. recorded 455,174 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -46.63%.

Examining VEDU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VEDU stands at 4.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.47.

VEDU Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. over the last 50 days is 6.30%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 23.92%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 31.39% and 37.26%, respectively.

VEDU Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 4.42%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -4.62%. Over the last 30 days, the price of VEDU has leaped by -2.58%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.44%.