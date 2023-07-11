United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. United Microelectronics Corporation’s current trading price is -12.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.46%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $5.36 and $8.97. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.6 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 6.41 million over the last 3 months.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) stock is currently valued at $7.85. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $7.85 after opening at $7.73. The stock briefly dropped to $7.71 before ultimately closing at $7.75.

The market performance of United Microelectronics Corporation’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $8.97 on 06/15/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $5.36 on 10/11/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 19.53B and boasts a workforce of 19426 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.27, with a change in price of -0.48. Similarly, United Microelectronics Corporation recorded 6,551,000 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.76%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UMC stands at 0.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

UMC Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for United Microelectronics Corporation over the last 50 days is 19.71%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 19.71%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 13.26% and 11.04%, respectively.

UMC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 20.21%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 19.12%. The price of UMC decreased -5.31% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.51%.