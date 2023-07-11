Unisys Corporation (UIS) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Unisys Corporation’s current trading price is -72.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.10%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.05 and $14.62 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.03 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.76 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Unisys Corporation (UIS) currently stands at $4.09. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $4.12 after starting at $3.78. The stock’s lowest price was $3.76 before closing at $3.75.

Unisys Corporation saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $14.62 on 08/04/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $3.05 on 04/26/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Unisys Corporation (UIS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 271.04M and boasts a workforce of 16200 employees.

Unisys Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Unisys Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.08, with a change in price of -1.51. Similarly, Unisys Corporation recorded 1,188,166 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -26.96%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UIS stands at 30.31. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 29.35.

UIS Stock Stochastic Average

Unisys Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 64.90%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 61.63%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 30.92% and 24.00%, respectively.

UIS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -19.96%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -21.04%. The price of UIS leaped by -3.31% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.76%.