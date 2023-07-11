TTD’s 2023 Market Dance: Up 78.01% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 78.01%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 88.70%. The price of TTD fallen by 7.06% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.03%.

The stock price for The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) currently stands at $79.80. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $76.2281 after starting at $75.49. The stock’s lowest price was $74.99 before closing at $75.91.

The Trade Desk Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $79.38 on 07/11/23 and the lowest value was $39.00 on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of TTD Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. The Trade Desk Inc.’s current trading price is 0.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 104.62%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $39.00 and $79.38. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 1.44 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 3.57 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 29.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 36.89B and boasts a workforce of 2770 employees.

The Trade Desk Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 18 analysts are rating The Trade Desk Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 65.10, with a change in price of +29.89. Similarly, The Trade Desk Inc. recorded 3,992,154 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +59.88%.

TTD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TTD stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TTD Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for The Trade Desk Inc. over the last 50 days is 99.90%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 99.66%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 60.68% and 50.47%, respectively.