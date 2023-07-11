Tritium DCFC Limited’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

At present, Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has a stock price of $1.11. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.08 after an opening price of $1.06. The day’s lowest price was $1.03, and it closed at $1.06.

Tritium DCFC Limited ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $9.23 on 08/15/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.82 on 04/27/23.

52-week price history of DCFC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Tritium DCFC Limited’s current trading price is -87.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.37%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.82 to $9.23. In the Industrials sector, the Tritium DCFC Limited’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.17 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.0 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 168.80M and boasts a workforce of 466 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Tritium DCFC Limited

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Tritium DCFC Limited as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2134, with a change in price of -0.3885. Similarly, Tritium DCFC Limited recorded 1,573,327 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.90%.

DCFC Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Tritium DCFC Limited over the last 50 days is 55.65%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 69.69%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 44.06% and 35.52%, respectively.

DCFC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -33.93%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -28.85%. Over the last 30 days, the price of DCFC has leaped by -7.50%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.83%.