The SFT Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Shift Technologies Inc.’s Fluctuating Performance

The current stock price for Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) is $1.96. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $2.25 after opening at $2.06. It dipped to a low of $1.89 before ultimately closing at $2.08.

Shift Technologies Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $15.40 on 08/08/22, with the lowest value being $1.06 on 04/05/23.

52-week price history of SFT Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Shift Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -87.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 84.91%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $1.06 and $15.40. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.7 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.16 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 61.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 30.54M and boasts a workforce of 360 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Shift Technologies Inc.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Shift Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.71, with a change in price of -0.82. Similarly, Shift Technologies Inc. recorded 250,259 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.42%.

SFT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Shift Technologies Inc. over the last 50 days is at 64.46%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 40.90%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 45.64% and 52.19%, respectively.

SFT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant gain of 31.63% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -19.41%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SFT has fallen by 14.29%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.68%.