Tenaris S.A. (TS) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Tenaris S.A.’s current trading price is -19.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.02%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $23.65 and $38.00. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Energy reached around 1.44 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.36 million over the last three months.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) current stock price is $30.75. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $30.305 after opening at $30.12. The stock’s lowest point was $29.88 before it closed at $30.22.

The stock market performance of Tenaris S.A. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $38.00 on 01/18/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $23.65, recorded on 07/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Tenaris S.A. (TS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.05B and boasts a workforce of 25292 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.14, with a change in price of -4.25. Similarly, Tenaris S.A. recorded 2,308,345 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.18%.

How TS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TS stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

TS Stock Stochastic Average

Tenaris S.A.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 97.23%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 95.16%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.68% and 85.15%, respectively.

TS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -12.54%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -7.13%. The price of TS increased 10.69% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.95%.