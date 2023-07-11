Taoping Inc. Inc. (TAOP) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 1.18%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -12.24%. The price of TAOP decreased -2.33% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.37%.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) current stock price is $0.66. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.535 after opening at $0.5047. The stock’s lowest point was $0.5047 before it closed at $0.53.

Taoping Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $1.75 on 08/02/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.48, recorded on 07/07/23.

52-week price history of TAOP Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Taoping Inc.’s current trading price is -62.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.77%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.48 and $1.75. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 26.35 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 60940.0 over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.83M and boasts a workforce of 63 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6750, with a change in price of -0.2057. Similarly, Taoping Inc. recorded 299,614 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.93%.

TAOP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TAOP stands at 0.75. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TAOP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Taoping Inc. over the past 50 days is 32.82%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 32.82%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 16.41% and 9.44%, respectively, over the past 20 days.