SYM’s Market Fluctuations: Is Now the Right Time to Invest?

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 282.83%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 259.07%. The price of SYM fallen by 13.57% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.77%.

The stock price for Symbotic Inc. (SYM) currently stands at $45.71. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $46.14 after starting at $42.32. The stock’s lowest price was $40.90 before closing at $41.17.

Symbotic Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $53.83 on 06/15/23 and a low of $8.75 for the same time frame on 11/17/22.

52-week price history of SYM Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Symbotic Inc.’s current trading price is -15.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 422.40%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $8.75 and $53.83. The trading volume for the Industrials sector company’s shares reached about 0.87 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.86 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 79.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.67B and boasts a workforce of 1120 employees.

Symbotic Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Symbotic Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 28.61, with a change in price of +28.36. Similarly, Symbotic Inc. recorded 753,820 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +163.46%.

SYM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SYM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SYM Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Symbotic Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 74.16%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 52.15%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 32.15% and 32.04% respectively.