SES AI Corporation (SES) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. SES AI Corporation’s current trading price is -58.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 99.25%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $1.33 and $6.42. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 1.29 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.27 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of SES AI Corporation (SES) is $2.65. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $2.92 after opening at $2.88. The stock touched a low of $2.64 before closing at $2.86.

The market performance of SES AI Corporation has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $6.42 on 10/20/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $1.33, recorded on 05/17/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

SES AI Corporation (SES) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 800.64M and boasts a workforce of 200 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.31, with a change in price of -0.63. Similarly, SES AI Corporation recorded 969,398 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.21%.

How SES’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SES stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SES Stock Stochastic Average

SES AI Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 83.02%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 75.89%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 84.91% and 83.09%, respectively.

SES Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -15.87%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -13.11%. The price of SES fallen by 25.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.61%.