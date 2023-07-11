Rubicon Technologies Inc.: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -96.94% from 52-Week Low

Currently, the stock price of Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) is $0.32. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.3434 after opening at $0.3382. The stock touched a low of $0.3145 before closing at $0.34.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $10.50 on 07/29/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.25 on 06/06/23.

52-week price history of RBT Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -96.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.74%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.25 and $10.50. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.54 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.78 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -36.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 64.58M and boasts a workforce of 434 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6072, with a change in price of -0.8190. Similarly, Rubicon Technologies Inc. recorded 592,577 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -71.84%.

RBT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Rubicon Technologies Inc. over the past 50 days is 12.70%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 4.21%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 8.18% and 14.67%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

RBT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -81.97%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -81.66%. The price of RBT leaped by -2.25% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.24%.