Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Pinterest Inc.’s current trading price is -6.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 63.99%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $16.77 and $29.27. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Communication Services reached around 5.39 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 11.69 million over the last three months.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has a current stock price of $27.51. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $27.54 after opening at $27.38. The stock’s low for the day was $27.1019, and it eventually closed at $27.45.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The market performance of Pinterest Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $29.27 on 03/27/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $16.77, recorded on 07/26/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.64B and boasts a workforce of 3987 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.35, with a change in price of +2.81. Similarly, Pinterest Inc. recorded 11,272,602 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.38%.

How PINS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PINS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PINS Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Pinterest Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 89.16%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 81.76%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 79.50% and 80.16%, respectively.

PINS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 13.30% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 16.62%. The price of PINS fallen by 12.98% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.62%.