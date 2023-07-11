PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. PhenomeX Inc.’s current trading price is -90.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.75%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.43 and $5.82 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.89 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.71 million over the last three months.

The stock price for PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) currently stands at $0.54. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.567 after starting at $0.50. The stock’s lowest price was $0.475 before closing at $0.49.

PhenomeX Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $5.82 on 07/11/22 and a low of $0.43 for the same time frame on 07/06/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -43.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 50.17M and boasts a workforce of 285 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0073, with a change in price of -1.2485. Similarly, PhenomeX Inc. recorded 737,305 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -69.75%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CELL stands at 0.44. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.44.

CELL Stock Stochastic Average

PhenomeX Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 14.41%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 39.69%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 23.84% and 16.06%, respectively.

CELL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -79.79%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -79.17%. The price of CELL fallen by 3.66% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.51%.