Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -99.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.21%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.80 and $1680.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.75 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.25 million over the last three months.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) stock is currently valued at $2.38. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $2.4499 after opening at $2.20. The stock briefly dropped to $2.1438 before ultimately closing at $2.15.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $1680.00 on 08/08/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.80 on 06/27/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -77.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.55M and boasts a workforce of 6 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.79, with a change in price of -41.42. Similarly, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. recorded 179,511 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -94.57%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PBLA stands at 2.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.68.

PBLA Stock Stochastic Average

Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 3.84%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 8.01%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 5.98% and 5.80%, respectively.

PBLA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -97.29%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -97.60%. The price of PBLA decreased -66.19% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.48%.