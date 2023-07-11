Organon & Co.: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 5.10B Market Cap

The stock of Organon & Co. (OGN) is currently priced at $20.70. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $20.30 after opening at $20.15. The day’s lowest price was $19.91 before the stock closed at $20.19.

Organon & Co.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $33.20 on 07/26/22 and a low of $18.87 for the same time frame on 05/31/23.

52-week price history of OGN Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Organon & Co.’s current trading price is -37.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.72%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $18.87 and $33.20. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.57 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.03 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Organon & Co. (OGN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.10B and boasts a workforce of 10000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Organon & Co.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Organon & Co. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 22.29, with a change in price of -8.25. Similarly, Organon & Co. recorded 2,164,867 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -28.32%.

OGN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Organon & Co.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 33.95%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 82.35%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 46.32% and 33.31%, respectively.

OGN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant loss of -25.87% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -28.97%. Over the past 30 days, the price of OGN has fallen by 3.47%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.66%.