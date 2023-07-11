New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

Currently, the stock price of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is $11.45. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $11.45 after opening at $11.34. The stock touched a low of $11.275 before closing at $11.36.

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $11.49 on 07/03/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $5.81 on 03/13/23.

52-week price history of NYCB Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s current trading price is -0.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 97.07%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $5.81 and $11.49. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 8.14 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 13.05 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 29.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.17B and boasts a workforce of 7497 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.65, with a change in price of +1.72. Similarly, New York Community Bancorp Inc. recorded 15,481,128 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.68%.

NYCB Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NYCB stands at 2.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.08.

NYCB Stock Stochastic Average

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 98.45%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 96.67%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.06% and 83.89%, respectively.

NYCB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 33.14%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 30.86%. The price of NYCB fallen by 3.53% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.87%.