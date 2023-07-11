Neonode Inc.: Navigating Market Volatility with a 1.79 Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Neonode Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $14.75 on 01/19/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $3.30 on 08/31/22.

52-week price history of NEON Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Neonode Inc.’s current trading price is -67.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.94%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $3.30 to $14.75. In the Technology sector, the Neonode Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.67 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.48290.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Neonode Inc. (NEON) has experienced a quarterly decline of -33.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 79.66M and boasts a workforce of 55 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.53, with a change in price of -4.10. Similarly, Neonode Inc. recorded 73,897 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -46.33%.

Examining NEON’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NEON stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

NEON Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Neonode Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 2.09%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 2.23%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 20.63% and 35.85% respectively.

NEON Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -13.64% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -10.88%. Over the past 30 days, the price of NEON has leaped by -41.86%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -41.21%.