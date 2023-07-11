MGM Resorts International Inc. (MGM) Price Performance: A Guide to Financial Ratios

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 35.70% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 29.45%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MGM has fallen by 9.56%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.60%.

The current stock price for MGM Resorts International (MGM) is $45.50. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $45.51 after opening at $43.16. It dipped to a low of $43.16 before ultimately closing at $43.09.

MGM Resorts International’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $46.37 on 05/01/23, and the lowest price during that time was $27.79, recorded on 07/13/22.

52-week price history of MGM Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. MGM Resorts International’s current trading price is -1.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 63.73%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $27.79 and $46.37. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 5.86 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 4.33 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

MGM Resorts International (MGM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.17B and boasts a workforce of 46000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for MGM Resorts International

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating MGM Resorts International as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 42.87, with a change in price of +1.38. Similarly, MGM Resorts International recorded 4,320,838 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.13%.

MGM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MGM stands at 1.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.43.

MGM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of MGM Resorts International over the past 50 days is 88.74%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 99.78%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 64.75% and 56.08%, respectively, over the past 20 days.