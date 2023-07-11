Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s current trading price is -44.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 65.47%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $2.09 and $6.21. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.78 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.82 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) is $3.45. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $3.46 after opening at $3.15. The stock touched a low of $3.05 before closing at $3.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $6.21 on 08/12/22, and the lowest price during that time was $2.09, recorded on 05/04/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 434.49M and boasts a workforce of 468 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Ltd.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Innoviz Technologies Ltd. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.17, with a change in price of -1.09. Similarly, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. recorded 1,679,825 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -24.01%.

How INVZ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INVZ stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

INVZ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. over the past 50 days is 99.27%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 98.97%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 83.06% and 67.56%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

INVZ Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -12.21%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -13.10%. The price of INVZ fallen by 18.56% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 21.48%.