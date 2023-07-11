Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. Inc. (INFI) Price Performance: A Guide to Financial Ratios

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -57.66% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -62.78%. The price of INFI fallen by 25.74% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 11.64%.

The present stock price for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) is $0.23. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.2499 after an opening price of $0.2183. The stock briefly fell to $0.218 before ending the session at $0.22.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $1.76 on 08/24/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.12 on 04/06/23.

52-week price history of INFI Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -86.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 97.48%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.12 and $1.76. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 1.53 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.73 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 58.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 19.58M and boasts a workforce of 30 employees.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2082, with a change in price of -0.3591. Similarly, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 1,020,341 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -60.44%.

INFI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 50 days is 77.48%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 75.20%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 57.10% and 46.30%, respectively.